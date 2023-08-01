Potential Bribery Scandal Involving Sam Bankman-Fried and Chinese Government Uncovered in On-Chain Investigation

Cryptocurrency influencer DeFiSquared recently conducted an on-chain investigation, uncovering a potential bribery scandal allegedly involving Sam Bankman-Fried and the Chinese government. The investigation began when DeFiSquared tracked the movement of funds from a Multichain exploiter address, known as 0x622e5.

Over the past 24 hours, the address 0x622e5 transferred over 1000 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) to a new address, 0x3c74b. Subsequently, the WBTC was quickly converted to USDT. It was discovered that the address 0x3c74b had been laundering the funds through a Gate IO account with the deposit address 0x96345.

DeFiSquared found it particularly interesting that address 0x24f42 received a substantial amount of USDT from address 0x3e4b7. Notably, address 0x24f42 had previously received a 40 million USDT transaction from the collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

According to DeFiSquared, this 40 million USDT transaction aligns with previous allegations made against SBF in November 2021. At that time, he was accused of attempting to bribe the Chinese government with the same amount. The investigation suggests a potential connection between the funds and the speculated involvement of the Chinese government in holding Multichain funds.

Multichain, a platform that suffered a $126 million loss due to a major exploit, ceased its operations on July 7. Shortly after, Multichain CEO Zhaojun was apprehended by Chinese authorities, who confiscated her electronic devices and wallets.

DeFiSquared’s findings raise suspicions that the authorities might not have any intention of returning the seized funds. However, it is essential to note that these claims have not been independently verified and are solely based on DeFiSquared’s on-chain investigation.