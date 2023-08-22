Post Trauma: A Modern Take on Classic Horror Games

Post Trauma, a new horror game developed by RED SOUL GAMES and published by Raw Fury, is set to launch for consoles and PC via Steam in spring 2024. This exciting announcement was made during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live. Post Trauma takes players on a journey into a twisted reality where survival comes at the cost of unexpected encounters and mysteries.

This game pays homage to classic horror games while also offering a fresh, modern take on the genre. It combines old-school fixed camera angles with high-fidelity graphics, smooth controls, and immersive soundscapes, creating an atmosphere that will keep players on the edge of their seats.

In Post Trauma, players assume the role of Roman, a middle-aged train conductor who finds himself trapped in a surreal world. The objective is to understand this strange reality and find a way to escape it. The game introduces a twist to classic horror game mechanics, blending the traditional fixed camera angles with a modern presentation and control types, including optional tank controls.

Players will explore beautifully unsettling environments and navigate a deeply consuming audio landscape while solving puzzles and riddles to progress through the game. The information gathered from the surroundings will help shed light on the mysteries unraveling in this nightmarish world.

Facing or evading menacing creatures at every turn, players will be immersed in the terrifying experiences that Post Trauma has to offer. To fully engage with the game, it is recommended to keep a notepad handy to jot down important clues and details.

Post Trauma is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the horror game genre, appealing to both fans of classic horror games and newcomers alike. With its gripping storyline, innovative mechanics, and haunting atmosphere, this game is sure to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.

