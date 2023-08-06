CityLife

Possibility of Recovering Embezzled Funds from Woori Bank and Kyongnam Bank

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
There is growing attention on the possibility of recovering embezzled funds from Woori Bank and Kyongnam Bank. The head of Kyongnam Bank has expressed his apology for the embezzlement and his determination to retrieve the funds to minimize damage to the bank and its customers.

However, experts believe that the actual recoverable amount may not be substantial. According to a member of the National Policy Committee of the National Assembly, only 6.131 billion won out of 87.081 billion won has been recovered from embezzlement cases at commercial banks between 2018 and 2022. This represents a recovery rate of only 7.04%.

Woori Bank’s embezzlement case, which was similar to the Kyongnam Bank case, saw a recovery of only 820 million won, with a recovery rate of 1.12%. The current situation of the Kyongnam Bank embezzlement is even worse, as the suspect is currently on the run and has not been apprehended.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has prohibited the suspect from leaving the country and is actively searching for their whereabouts. A raid was conducted on the suspect’s residence and several other locations related to the embezzlement case.

Financial institutions are skeptical about the chances of recovering the embezzled amount. The Financial Supervisory Service has deployed an inspection team to determine the cause of the incident and to investigate possible additional embezzlement cases.

Considering that the initial amount of Woori Bank’s embezzlement was estimated to be around 50 billion won, it is likely that further damage will be uncovered as the Financial Supervisory Service investigates the Kyongnam Bank case.

