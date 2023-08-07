A Portion of Ohio 98 Closed for Railroad Repairs

A section of Ohio 98, located just south of Ohio 4, is currently closed due to ongoing railroad repairs. Northbound motorists are advised to follow a detour route, which involves taking Ohio 98 to Ohio 294, then heading west on Ohio 294 to Ohio 4, and finally going north on Ohio 4 to Ohio 98. Southbound motorists should follow the reverse route. The road is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Mansfield Adult Education Begins New School Year

Mansfield Adult Education has started its school year for 2023-2024. The institution offers various classes at four different locations in Ashland, Crawford, and Richland counties. Daytime classes are available online, at the Crawford Success Center, and the main location at 150 W. Fifth St., Mansfield. Evening classes take place at Madison Adult Career Center and the Salvation Army Ashland Kroc Center.

The classes provided by Mansfield Adult Education are free and cover a range of subjects, including GED tutoring and ASVAB preparation. The institution also holds GED and Adult Diploma Program/WorkKeys preparation classes all year round, with orientations occurring biweekly. Other programs planned for the year include an Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery preparation course and a Customer and Office Support Technology Adult Diploma Program, both in partnership with Madison Adult Career Center. Mansfield Adult Education also serves as an official GED Testing Service computer-based test site. The institution welcomes students who have completed their high school diploma and are looking to pursue further education at a local career center or community college.

Vision Problems Support Group Meeting on Wednesday

The vision problems support group will hold its next meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The meeting will take place in the community room of FC Bank, with guest speaker Mary Habig from Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation. Anyone interested in learning more about this transportation service is welcome to attend. Additionally, elderly and disabled individuals may apply for half-price passes for this transportation service. For further details, please contact Joy at 419-563-8679.

Spotted Lanternfly Continues to Spread Across Ohio

Multiple infestations of the spotted lanternfly, an insect native to Asia, have been confirmed across Ohio by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA). The infestations include areas such as Columbus and Toledo. In response to this threat, ODA designated the spotted lanternfly as a destructive plant pest in 2021 and implemented regulations to minimize its spread. The first identification of the spotted lanternfly in the U.S. occurred in Pennsylvania in 2014, most likely introduced through imported goods. Ohio’s grape and wine industry is particularly at risk from this pest, as it targets grapes, hops, apples, and various other plant species. The spotted lanternfly’s primary host is an invasive tree known as the tree of heaven.

If you come across the spotted lanternfly or any damage caused by it, please report the sighting to the ODA by filling out the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter, including a clear photo in your submission.