Portal: Revolution Mod Faces Delays as Valve Reviews Content

Steam users were left disappointed when the highly anticipated prequel campaign of the popular game Portal 2, titled Portal: Revolution, faced delays due to a review process by Valve. The fan-made mod, developed by Second Face Software, was set to release on January 5th, adding hours of gameplay and new test chambers to the original game.

In an announcement on Steam, the developers expressed their frustration, stating that the game was already completed and ready to ship. However, Valve’s review process had not been completed, preventing the release of the mod. The developers admitted that they should have anticipated the delays, as they had been warned by Steam Support about longer review times during the holiday season.

Despite the disappointment, fans can still look forward to the mod’s release. The developers assured that Portal: Revolution would be well worth the wait, with its eight hours of additional gameplay and challenging puzzles. Set between the events of Portal and Portal 2, players will revisit Aperture laboratories to embark on a mission to restore the facility. The game’s difficulty is said to match that of Portal 2 while introducing new mechanics gradually.

To play the mod, players must have Portal 2 installed on their devices. As a bonus, Portal 2 is currently on sale for $0.99 on Steam until January 11th, making it accessible to new players who wish to experience the mod.

Although the delay is disappointing for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Portal: Revolution, it is a reminder of the intricate review process that game developers must navigate to distribute their content on platforms like Steam. Nonetheless, the anticipation for this mod continues, promising an immersive and challenging experience for Portal fans.

