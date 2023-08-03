Port Health Organisation (PHO) Module Launched in India’s Ports

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, has launched the Port Health Organisation (PHO) module under Sagar Setu – National Logistics Portal (Marine) to promote Ease of Doing Business in India’s ports.

The PHO module aims to create a faster and simpler ecosystem by conducting disease surveillance, health inspections, and quarantine measures to safeguard citizens and port workers. It is part of the government’s vision to transform and modernize India’s ports for the future.

This digital initiative will facilitate the process of obtaining PHO clearance certificates, approval, online certification generation, and tracking request status. The module will improve collaboration between shipping agents, PHOs, port authorities, customs, and other departments and agencies involved in the approval process.

Furthermore, the PHO module will support seamless communication for custodians like port authorities and customs, ensuring transparency and paperless transactions. It will enhance public health measures and contribute to the ease of doing business in the maritime trade sector.

The Sagar Setu platform will enable shipping agents to submit requests for Free Pratique and Health Declaration Certificates to PHOs online for vessels arriving and departing from ports. PHOs can also approve and issue certificates through the module, with notifications sent to port officials.

Earlier this year, the mobile app version of NLP-Marine called “SAGAR-SETU” was launched. The app provides real-time information on vessel-related details, gate information, container freight stations, and transactions. It also facilitates digital payments for import and export clearance processes.

The PHO module and Sagar Setu platform aim to boost maritime trade, simplify logistics, and implement digitization in India’s ports.