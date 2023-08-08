CityLife

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS: A Powerful and Enjoyable Sports Car

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is the ultimate embodiment of the Porsche Boxster, featuring the powerful 4.0L flat six engine from the Porsche 911 GT3. It marks the end of the internal-combustion 718 line, offering both exceptional performance and everyday drivability.

Compared to the more focused and aggressive 718 GT4 RS, the Spyder RS provides a softer ride, milder styling, and a more playful character. With its 493 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, this sports roadster packs a punch. However, drivers can still enjoy the experience without feeling the need to push the car to its limits.

The design of the Spyder RS differs from the GT4 RS, as it ditches the dominating aerodynamic features in favor of a more streamlined look suitable for touring. The open-topped design adds to its charm, and with a weight reduction of five kilos compared to the GT4 RS, it offers agile and nimble performance.

While the Spyder RS offers an exhilarating driving experience, some may find it bordering on being overly loud. The stainless exhaust system produces a dramatic wail, which may be considered excessive for a vehicle in this price range. Nevertheless, the Porsche 718 Spyder RS remains a masterfully enjoyable sports car that combines power, performance, and everyday usability.

