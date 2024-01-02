The Second-Generation Porsche Cayman: A Timeless Sports Car

The Porsche Cayman is a beloved sports car that has stood the test of time. Its second-generation model, known as the 981, was revealed in 2012 and remains a top contender in its class even today.

One notable change in the 981 was the introduction of bespoke doors for both the Cayman and its sister car, the Boxster. This gave the Cayman a more assertive and distinctive look, with chunky air-intake cutouts. The front grille took on a baby alligator grin, and the taillights were upgraded to sleek LED designs. The 981 also featured a longer wheelbase and wider tracks, enhancing its overall road presence.

Under the surface, the 981 shed weight and improved its structural rigidity. The use of aluminum in its construction helped reduce its weight by 30kg compared to its predecessors. The 981 also introduced new options like adaptive cruise control and keyless entry, adding to its overall appeal.

In terms of performance, the 981 Cayman was offered in two versions: the standard Cayman, equipped with a naturally aspirated 2.7-liter flat-six engine producing 275hp, and the Cayman S, powered by a larger 3.4-liter engine delivering 320hp. Porsche later expanded the Cayman range with the addition of the GTS variant and the high-performance GT4.

While the Cayman may not be the fastest car in its price range, it offers a driving experience that is unrivaled. Its refined and easy-to-drive nature makes it a joy on both daily commutes and spirited weekend drives. The Cayman is often praised for its practicality, comfort, and impeccable handling.

In terms of pricing, used second-generation Caymans can be found in the late twenties for the 2.7-liter models, while the higher-performance S variants tend to be priced closer to the £32,000-£35,000 range. Recently, the GTS models have held their value well, with some examples commanding prices above £50,000.

Overall, the second-generation Porsche Cayman remains a highly desirable sports car. Its timeless design, exceptional driving dynamics, and everyday usability make it a great choice for those seeking an exhilarating driving experience.

FAQ

What changes were made in the second-generation Porsche Cayman?

The second-generation Porsche Cayman, also known as the 981, received several updates compared to its predecessor. It featured bespoke doors, giving it a more distinctive and assertive appearance. The front grille and taillights were also redesigned, incorporating LED lighting technology. The 981 Cayman also shed weight and increased rigidity through the use of aluminum in its construction.

What versions of the Cayman were available in the second-generation?

Initially, the second-generation Porsche Cayman was offered in two versions: the standard Cayman and the higher-performance Cayman S. Later on, Porsche introduced the GTS variant and the track-focused GT4. The regular models, however, remain highly regarded and are considered some of the best sports cars ever made.

What is the price range for used second-generation Caymans?

Used second-generation Caymans can be found in the late twenties, with the 2.7-liter models typically falling within this price range. The higher-performance S variants tend to be priced around £32,000-£35,000. The GTS models have held their value especially well and can still command prices above £50,000, depending on mileage and options.