Porsche 911 Dakar Takes on the Nürburgring in Off-Road Supertest

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Five years ago, Porsche introduced the unrestricted version of its three-time Le Mans-winning prototype, the 919 Evo. This sports prototype shattered Nürburgring’s lap record by a whopping 51 seconds. Despite being unconstrained by regulations, the 919 Evo still adhered to the rules of circuit racing – the track ends where the pavement stops.

In a recent edition of its Supertest series, German magazine Sport Auto took the off-road-focused Porsche 911 Dakar to the iconic Nürburgring racetrack. Test driver Christian Gebhardt pushed the limits, using the barriers lining the circuit as the track limit. He veered off the pavement, racing across the grass to take shortcuts and gain more speed.

One of the most daring shortcuts was when Gebhardt drove through a gap in the Armco barriers, bypassing the banked concrete-paved Karussell section of the track. The Porsche 911 Dakar displayed its capability to conquer terrains where most racers wouldn’t dare to venture.

With Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain tires, the lifted 911 Dakar completed the lap with an impressive time of 7 minutes and 39.4 seconds. This time surpassed the records set by the Bugatti Veyron and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.

While this off-road version of the 911 showcased remarkable performance, there is still potential for improvement. With more aggressive shortcutting and a bespoke 911 Dakar built specifically for the task, Porsche could potentially achieve even faster lap times. It would be fascinating to witness a similar effort as the 919 Evo to enhance the 911 Dakar’s performance.

