The Porsche 911 Dakar: A Car that Redefines Off-Roading

If you have ever played a racing video game, you have probably thought about taking shortcuts on the race track to save time by driving through grass. Unfortunately, this has always been an unrealistic option for real-world drivers due to the uneven terrain and lack of off-road capabilities in high-performance cars. However, the new Porsche 911 Dakar aims to change that.

The Porsche 911 Dakar is a car that is equally suited for both the track surface and the grassy areas in between. Germany’s Sport Auto took this car to the famous Nürburgring to see just how fast it can go when cutting a few corners. While the Nordscheliefe track layout didn’t offer many opportunities to take shortcuts, driver Christian Gebhardt made the most of every chance he got to go off the track with full confidence in the Dakar’s abilities.

The 911 Dakar seamlessly transitioned between pavement and grass, showcasing its versatility and off-road capabilities. Gebhardt completed a timed lap of both the track and its runoff areas, with the permission of the Nürburgring. The final lap time of 7:39.40, although not indicative of the car’s regular performance, demonstrates just how fast a professional driver can go in a car specifically designed for such dynamic driving.

In fact, the lap time achieved by the 911 Dakar is comparable to those recorded by other high-performance cars such as the Lexus LF-A, Porsche Carrera GT, and Bugatti Veyron on traditional laps of the circuit. The Sport Auto team celebrated the successful run by attaching a functional roof tent to the 911 and setting up camp on a hill overlooking the circuit.

Aside from its impressive speed and off-road capabilities, the 911 Dakar is one of the few cars that can provide comfortable lodging after a timed lap on the same car. The combination of performance, adaptability, and practicality makes the Porsche 911 Dakar a game-changer in the world of off-roading and track driving.