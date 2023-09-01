Early Human Ancestors Almost Wiped Out in Evolutionary Bottleneck, Study Suggests

A recent genomics analysis indicates that early human ancestors faced a severe evolutionary bottleneck around 800,000 to 900,000 years ago, nearly leading to their extinction. The study, involving more than 3,000 individuals, suggests that the total population of our ancestors dramatically decreased to approximately 1,280 breeding individuals during this period. Researchers believe that extreme climate conditions could have triggered the bottleneck, posing a significant threat to our ancestral lineage.

Prof Giorgio Manzi, an anthropologist at Sapienza University of Rome and one of the senior authors of the study, noted that the figures align with those of species that are currently at risk of extinction. However, while it was a stroke of luck that our ancestors survived, the researchers argue that the pressures of the bottleneck may have actually led to the emergence of a new species called Homo heidelbergensis. Some scientists believe that this species is the shared ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans. Homo sapiens, the species to which we belong, is thought to have emerged approximately 300,000 years ago.

Prof Chris Stringer, head of human origins at the Natural History Museum in London, commented on the extraordinary length of time our ancestors endured survival pressures. He emphasized that for such a small population, a single catastrophic event, such as a climate disaster or epidemic, could have extinguished their line.

The timeframe of the bottleneck coincides with significant global climate changes that led to extended glaciations, lower sea surface temperatures, and possible prolonged periods of drought in Africa and Eurasia. The researchers also noted a relatively scarce fossil record during this time, both in Africa and Eurasia. Additionally, the team found evidence of the bottleneck across all African populations studied, while non-African populations showed weaker indications. This could be due to non-African populations having experienced a more recent bottleneck during the migration out of Africa, which may have masked the earlier event.

The study, published in the journal Science, analyzed genomic data from 3,154 individuals from various African and non-African populations. By examining different gene variants across populations, researchers can estimate when specific genes first emerged. This analysis provides insights into the growth and decline of ancestral populations over time.

Scientists are now interested in investigating whether ancient genetic samples from Neanderthals and Denisovans also exhibit signs of this bottleneck. This could offer new insights into the timing, location, and reasons behind the divergence of these species.

