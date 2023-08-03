CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Collaboration and Data Sharing at the Forefront of AI Implementation in Western Australia

By Robert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
To stay ahead in the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), the WA Data Science Innovation Hub in Western Australia proposes that businesses collaborate and share their data resources. Led by director Alex Jenkins, the hub is exploring strategies like pooling data through a “data-brokerage service” to position Western Australia to benefit from the rapid advancements in AI technology.

By combining and sharing data assets, businesses can access a vast pool of information to develop AI systems. Diverse and extensive datasets are crucial for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of AI algorithms.

The WA Data Science Innovation Hub believes that collaboration will empower local businesses to innovate and create new AI applications, attracting investment and talent to the region. It aims to establish Western Australia’s position as an international leader in AI.

While specific details about the data-brokerage service are yet to be revealed, the initiative aims to provide a secure and ethical platform for businesses to exchange data. Trust and cooperation among participants will be essential to collectively maximize the potential of AI technologies.

The pooling and leveraging of data resources will enable Western Australia to become a global center for AI innovation and research, driving economic growth and societal advancements. Collaboration among businesses will play a vital role in ensuring the region’s continued success in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

