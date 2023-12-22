Ancient Bakery-Prison in Pompeii Unveils Gruesome History of Enslaved Workers

Archaeologists have made a disturbing discovery in Pompeii, uncovering a bakery that was also a prison for enslaved workers and donkeys. The cramped and dark workspace, with small windows high in the walls secured by iron bars, was found during ongoing excavations in the city. The residence containing the bakery was likely under renovation when the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 led to its destruction. However, the recent finding of three victims inside one of the bakery’s rooms suggests that people were still present at the time of the eruption.

The absence of doors and external communication in the production area, with only an exit to the house’s atrium, indicates that the movement of individuals within the bakery was highly restricted. This strongly suggests that the space was used to confine enslaved workers, limiting their freedom of movement. The securing of the windows with iron bars further indicates that the owners resorted to brute violence to maintain control over their enslaved workforce.

Adjacent to the bakery, an area for milling displayed semicircular indentations in the paving slabs, possibly deliberate carvings to coordinate the movement of animals and prevent them from slipping. These indentations align with the writings of Apuleius, a second-century AD writer who described the backbreaking labor endured by workers and animals in ancient mills.

This gruesome discovery provides a disturbing glimpse into the everyday lives of enslaved individuals in Pompeii. These forgotten individuals, including slaves, constituted the majority of the population and played a significant role in the economy, culture, and social fabric of Roman civilization. The upcoming exhibition, “The Other Pompeii: Ordinary Lives in the Shadow of Vesuvius,” aims to shed light on these overlooked figures and their contributions to ancient Roman society.