Polygon’s NFT Metrics Decline Despite Previous Growth

Polygon’s NFT space has witnessed significant growth in the past year, with a notable increase in sales volume. However, the key metrics for Polygon’s NFTs have recently experienced a decline, following a surge in April.

MATIC, the 11th largest cryptocurrency, saw a 20% surge in July, following Ripple’s partial legal victory against the SEC. In addition, a proposed token upgrade by a group of Polygon founders and researchers aims to replace MATIC with POL, making POL the unified token for all Polygon-based networks.

Polygon is an L-2 solution for Ethereum, primarily addressing scalability concerns in the DeFi space. The network gained attention after the launch of its zkEVM mainnet in March. The AI bot, ChatGPT, expressed confidence in zkEVM, noting its potential to enhance scalability, interoperability, and security within the Polygon network.

While zkEVM is not the first scaling solution released, it aims to coexist with other solutions like zkSync to cater to different use cases. The competition with Solana, another major player in DeFi, remains uncertain regarding its direct threat to Polygon. However, after analyzing Solana, ChatGPT suggested that it could become a significant competitor for Polygon in the future.

Apart from zkEVM, Polygon has other projects in the pipeline, including Polygon Miden, which holds potential for further growth. However, limited information is available on Miden from ChatGPT’s knowledge.

ChatGPT predicted a potential bullish trend in MATIC’s future price action. However, it is advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough analysis when investing. Despite surpassing Ethereum’s daily user base since Q4 2022, MATIC’s recent price performance has been lackluster, currently trading at $0.6652. Various technical indicators, such as RSI, MFI, and OBV, suggest mixed sentiment toward the token.