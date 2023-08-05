Polish Spyware LetMeSpy Shuts Down Permanently After Data Breach

Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy has announced its permanent shutdown following a devastating data breach that occurred in June. The breach resulted in the servers being wiped out, along with the extensive amount of data stolen from thousands of victims’ phones.

LetMeSpy was an Android phone monitoring app that was specifically designed to remain hidden on the victim’s phone home screen, making it difficult to detect and remove. Once installed on a person’s phone, often by someone with knowledge of the phone’s passcode, LetMeSpy continuously stole the person’s messages, call logs, and real-time location data.

Analysis indicates that LetMeSpy’s app no longer functions, and the website no longer offers the app for download. The service confirmed its closure on its website, preventing users from logging in or creating new accounts.

A leaked database, obtained by transparency collective DDoSecrets and shared with TechCrunch, revealed that LetMeSpy had been responsible for stealing data from over 13,000 compromised Android devices worldwide. Prior to the breach, the spyware claimed control over more than 236,000 devices.

The database also revealed that LetMeSpy was developed by a tech company called Radeal, based in Krakow. The CEO, Rafal Lidwin, did not respond to requests for comment.

LetMeSpy joins the growing list of spyware operations that have shut down as a result of security incidents that exposed victims’ data and the operators’ identities. Spytrac, a spyware with over a million user records in its database, operated by Support King, a banned tech company from the surveillance industry, is another example of such a shutdown.

These incidents highlight the importance of prioritizing data security to safeguard users’ information from unauthorized access and misuse.