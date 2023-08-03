CityLife

Police Respond to Concerning 911 Call at US Capitol

On Wednesday, 2 August, police were dispatched to the US Capitol in response to a concerning 911 call. Officers were specifically sent to search the Senate office buildings as a precautionary measure. However, after thorough investigation, authorities confirmed that no active shooter was found.

The US Capitol Police department took to social media, advising the public to avoid the area while they conducted their search. They urged people to stay away from the Senate Office Buildings as they worked to resolve the situation.

Following the police response, the DC Fire and EMS department informed that the incident was likely related to mental health, rather than an active shooter situation. This suggests that the initial 911 call may have been made by someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Authorities handled the situation efficiently and effectively, ensuring the safety and security of the US Capitol and its occupants. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and prompt action in response to potential threats.

The US Capitol Police continue to be proactive in ensuring the safety of the Capitol and its surroundings.

By Mampho Brescia

