ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Man Found Dead in Hired Taxi in Nairobi; Woman on the Run

Police in Nairobi are currently searching for a woman after an unidentified man was discovered dead in a hired taxi on July 31, 2023. The incident occurred when the woman hired the taxi to travel from Syokimau to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Shortly after the journey began, however, the woman abruptly disembarked from the vehicle, leaving the man alone inside the taxi. Despite the taxi driver’s attempts to assist the man, he unfortunately collapsed and could not be revived.

Upon further investigation, authorities found a bottle of soda, crisps, and two mobile phones in the taxi, all of which had been left behind by the woman. Regrettably, the man did not have any identification on him, making it difficult for officials to determine his identity. As a result, his body has been transported to the City Mortuary.

Nairobi County Police boss, Adamson Bungei, has confirmed that an investigation is now underway to identify and locate the woman involved. Authorities remain hopeful that once found, she will be able to provide crucial information that unravels the mystery surrounding this perplexing incident.

The motive behind the woman’s sudden departure from the taxi and the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still unknown. The police urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

It is crucial for the case to be resolved as swiftly as possible, not only for the sake of the victim’s family and loved ones, but also for the safety and security of the public.

