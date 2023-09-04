Polestar Unveils Synergy Electric Fantasy Supercar at IAA Mobility 2023

Polestar has revealed the Synergy electric fantasy supercar at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich. This one-of-a-kind vehicle brings to life three winning designs from the latest Polestar Design Contest, which received over 600 entries. The concept car combines the creativity of two exterior winners and one interior winner, resulting in a cohesive and stunning design.

The Polestar Synergy is a 1:1 scale model that showcases the collaborative efforts between the winners and the Polestar Design team over six months. The designers were tasked with creating a Polestar vehicle that emphasized performance and sustainability. Inspired by nature, the final design features a single-seat floating interior with a strong focus on control.

The exterior designs, created by Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, draw inspiration from a hammerhead shark and highlight emotional durability. Deshmukh’s design incorporates hollowed-out volumes, while Desai’s design emphasizes technical upgradability and materials that age gracefully over time.

The interior designer, Yingxiang Li, crafted a performance-oriented seating position that offers a unique floating comfort and control experience. The Polestar Synergy concept will be displayed at the Polestar Space in Munich during the IAA 2023 event. It will then embark on a tour, starting with the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California.

Polestar’s Head of Design, Maximillian Missoni, expressed excitement about the exposure this collaboration brings to emerging student designers. He also announced Polestar’s partnership with Hot Wheels, where the next Polestar Design Contest will draw inspiration from the brand’s 55-year history. This collaboration will also lead to Polestar production vehicles being transformed into Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles.

Overall, the unveiling of the Synergy electric fantasy supercar showcases Polestar’s commitment to pushing boundaries in design, performance, and sustainability.

Sources:

– Written by [Author], [Publication], [Date]

– Source article: [link]