Eric Stafford: The Passionate Automotive Journalist

Eric Stafford, a passionate automotive journalist, has been writing news, reviews, and more for Car and Driver since 2016. His love for automobiles started at an incredibly young age, even before he could walk.

Stafford dreamt of becoming a millionaire with an impressive car collection, akin to Jay Leno. However, he soon discovered that achieving such wealth was not as easy as portrayed by social media influencers. Undeterred, Stafford chose a different path to nurture his love for cars – he decided to become an automotive journalist and make a living out of driving and reviewing new vehicles.

After completing his journalism degree at Central Michigan University, Stafford began his career at a daily newspaper. Over the years, he invested a significant amount of money in project cars, some of which turned out to be disappointments. Despite the setbacks and financial losses, Stafford’s persistence eventually paid off when Car and Driver offered him a position.

Stafford’s garage is a testament to his lifelong passion for automobiles. It currently houses a 2010 Acura RDX, a rare manual 1997 Chevy Camaro Z/28, and a 1990 Honda CRX Si. These vehicles not only serve as mode of transportation but also represent the history and artistry of automotive engineering.

Through his work at Car and Driver, Stafford provides valuable insights and expert opinions to car enthusiasts around the world. His experiences with countless vehicles have made him a trusted authority in the automotive industry. Stafford’s dedication and love for cars continue to drive his career as he pursues the goal of educating and entertaining fellow car enthusiasts.

