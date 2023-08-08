Red Dead Redemption Port to Switch and PlayStation 4 Met with Mixed Reactions

The news of Red Dead Redemption coming to the Switch and PlayStation 4 has sparked a variety of opinions among fans. While some are eagerly anticipating the release, others are less enthusiastic.

Following the troubled launch of the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy, which still managed to surpass sales expectations, some fans are expressing their frustration with Rockstar. They perceive the port of John Marston’s original adventure as a “lazy port” and are even calling for a boycott of the game. The main criticisms revolve around the game’s premium price and the absence of additional content or improvements.

It is important to note that the development of Red Dead Redemption for the Switch and PlayStation 4 is being handled by UK-based studio Double Eleven. This has disappointed certain fans who were hoping for the game to be directly developed by Rockstar, similar to the outsourcing approach taken with the GTA: Trilogy.

While there have been no official details about the performance and graphics of Red Dead Redemption for the Switch and PlayStation 4, there are already online videos available for users to compare the two versions.

Opinions on whether or not to purchase the game for the Switch appear to be divided. Some users plan to wait for a sale or even choose to skip it entirely. As the release date for Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo’s hybrid platform approaches, it remains to be seen how it will be received by fans.