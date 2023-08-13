2023 Pokemon World Championship: Results and Standings

The highly anticipated 2023 Pokemon World Championship is currently underway in Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to August 13. Trainers from around the world are competing in four different games for a chance to claim the top spot and win up to $25,000, depending on the game.
For Pokemon fans who want to stay updated on the tournament’s progress, here are the current results and standings for each game:
Pokemon TCG (Masters)
Playoffs (August 12-13)
Day 1: August 12
Quarter-finals:
Vance Kelley 2-0 Pang Kai Hing
Dionsius Lee 1-2 Azul Garcia Griego
Michael Pramawat 2-1 Shoichi Saito
Tord Reklev 2-1 Victor Montes
Semi-finals:
Vance Kelley 2-1 Azul Garcia Griego
Michael Pramawat 0-2 Tord Reklev
Day 2: August 13
Grand final:
Vance Kelley 2-1 Tord Reklev
Pokemon VGC (Masters)
Playoffs (August 12-13)
Day 1: August 12
Round of 16:
Luca Lussignoli 1-2 Federico Camporesi
Yuta Takahashi 0-2 Abdullah Mohayyuddin
Michael Kelsch 2-1 Kenji Miura
Yosuke Takayanagi 0-2 Nikolaj Høj Nielsen
Taro Okada 1-2 Víctor Medina
Kaito Arii 0-2 Mao Harada
Marco Silva 0-2 Shohei Kimura
Emilio Forbes 1-2 Mattie Morgan
Quarter-finals:
Federico Camporesi 2-0 Abdullah Mohayyuddin
Michael Kelsch 2-0 Nikolaj Høj Nielsen
Víctor Medina 1-2 Mao Harada
Shohei Kimura 2-0 Mattie Morgan
Semi-finals:
Federico Camporesi 0-2 Michael Kelsch
Shohei Kimura 2-0 Mao Harada
Day 2: August 13
Grand final:
Michael Kelsch 0-2 Shohei Kimura
Pokemon Go (Masters)
Grand final:
ItsAXN 3-1 xXRubixMasterXx
Pokemon Unite (Masters)
