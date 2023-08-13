2023 Pokemon World Championship: Results and Standings

The highly anticipated 2023 Pokemon World Championship is currently underway in Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to August 13. Trainers from around the world are competing in four different games for a chance to claim the top spot and win up to $25,000, depending on the game.

For Pokemon fans who want to stay updated on the tournament’s progress, here are the current results and standings for each game:

Pokemon TCG (Masters)

Playoffs (August 12-13)

Day 1: August 12

Quarter-finals:

Vance Kelley 2-0 Pang Kai Hing

Dionsius Lee 1-2 Azul Garcia Griego

Michael Pramawat 2-1 Shoichi Saito

Tord Reklev 2-1 Victor Montes

Semi-finals:

Vance Kelley 2-1 Azul Garcia Griego

Michael Pramawat 0-2 Tord Reklev

Day 2: August 13

Grand final:

Vance Kelley 2-1 Tord Reklev

Pokemon VGC (Masters)

Playoffs (August 12-13)

Day 1: August 12

Round of 16:

Luca Lussignoli 1-2 Federico Camporesi

Yuta Takahashi 0-2 Abdullah Mohayyuddin

Michael Kelsch 2-1 Kenji Miura

Yosuke Takayanagi 0-2 Nikolaj Høj Nielsen

Taro Okada 1-2 Víctor Medina

Kaito Arii 0-2 Mao Harada

Marco Silva 0-2 Shohei Kimura

Emilio Forbes 1-2 Mattie Morgan

Quarter-finals:

Federico Camporesi 2-0 Abdullah Mohayyuddin

Michael Kelsch 2-0 Nikolaj Høj Nielsen

Víctor Medina 1-2 Mao Harada

Shohei Kimura 2-0 Mattie Morgan

Semi-finals:

Federico Camporesi 0-2 Michael Kelsch

Shohei Kimura 2-0 Mao Harada

Day 2: August 13

Grand final:

Michael Kelsch 0-2 Shohei Kimura

Pokemon Go (Masters)

Grand final:

ItsAXN 3-1 xXRubixMasterXx

Pokemon Unite (Masters)

