Pokemon Unite Update 1.13.1.4 Brings Big Changes to the Battle Arena

Summary:

The highly anticipated Pokemon Unite patch update 1.13.1.4 is right around the corner, and players are excited to see the notable changes it will bring. While some Pokemon will benefit from this update and see significant improvements, others might experience a decline in effectiveness. Let’s take a closer look at the winners and losers in this impactful update.

Winners in Pokemon Unite Patch Update 1.13.1.4:

Metagross takes the spotlight as the clear victor in this update. With heightened durability and enhanced combat impact, it sets itself apart from the rest. Other winners include Wigglytuff, Gardevoir, Cinderace, Zeraora, and Sylveon, who have all received various buffs and improvements, making them more viable and increasing their chances of being chosen frequently.

Losers in Pokemon Unite Patch Update 1.13.1.4:

One of the most unexpected nerfs in this update is directed at Zacian. Although still potent in battles, the adjustments made to its attack stats and critical hit rate might deter some players from choosing it as their top pick. Lapras and Dodrio have also seen some decreases in their performance due to changes in their moves and attack stats.

Overall Impact:

This update has reshaped the power dynamics in Pokemon Unite. Metagross is expected to dominate the arena with its upgraded capabilities, while Zacian players might need to consider alternative options to maintain their in-game performance and ranks.

FAQs:

Q: Which Pokemon received the most significant improvements in the patch update?

A: Metagross, Wigglytuff, Gardevoir, Cinderace, Zeraora, and Sylveon received the most notable improvements.

Q: Which Pokemon saw a decline in effectiveness?

A: Zacian, Lapras, and Dodrio experienced a decrease in their performance due to adjustments made in the update.

Q: When will the Pokemon Unite patch update 1.13.1.4 be released?

A: The update is scheduled to arrive on January 9, 2024.

Q: Where can I find more information about the changes in this update?

A: You can visit the official Pokemon Unite website for more details and patch notes.