Trading Pokémon Cards Available in North East Through Vending Machines

Trading Pokémon cards continues to maintain its popularity, and now fans in the North East can obtain cards from vending machines, making it more accessible than ever before. K G Distributors Ltd, owned by Karen and Gavan Hindmarsh, have begun installing Pokémon Trading Card vending machines at various locations in the region. Some of the locations include the Beacon Centre in North Shields, The Forum in Wallsend, Hillstreet Shopping Centre in Middlesbrough, and another one soon to be installed at The Cleveland Centre in Middlesbrough.

Karen, who resides in Whitley Bay, expressed her excitement about the new venture, stating that the machines have been well-received since their installation at the end of last month. The popularity of Pokémon remains strong, not just among children but also across various age groups. The Pokémon franchise, which gained prominence in the 90s, includes video games, cartoons, and the trading card game, which has proven to be a lucrative market. Pokémon cards have increased in value and popularity over the years, with some cards even selling for thousands of pounds.

According to Karen, Pokémon cards have more than just play value. Each card holds different values, making the game itself a significant part of the experience. Additionally, there are collectors who seek to obtain the entire set, with certain cards being extremely valuable. Even newer cards that are rare can fetch prices in the hundreds of pounds. Opening a pack of cards is akin to a surprise, as the contents are unknown, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement.

While the vending machines have been present in America and Japan for quite some time, they are only now making their appearance in the UK. Karen mentioned that obtaining the machines has been quite challenging, as the company is selective about who they distribute them to. Their partnership with the franchise allows them to serve as the contact for the North East region. In the future, more locations will see the installation of Pokémon vending machines, and updates will be shared through the company’s social media page.