The second DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, titled The Indigo Disk, offers players an expanded experience with new features, Pokémon, and closure to dangling plot threads. While the base game had its share of flaws, The Indigo Disk manages to inject new life into the open-world environment, making it worth the effort for players to engage with the content.

The DLC introduces Blueberry Academy, a Pokémon trainer’s dream facility based in the Unova region. With its four different biomes, Blueberry Academy allows players to capture and study Pokémon in habitats that replicate their natural homes. The academy becomes a central hub for building teams, customizing characters, and battling in double battles that require strategic thinking.

Beyond the main story, Blueberry Academy offers a wealth of engaging activities such as inviting coaches from the Paldea region, character customization options, and tracking down Legendary Pokémon in a unique endgame scenario. However, accessing these features and side stories can be somewhat cumbersome due to the buggy nature of the game’s navigation system.

One aspect of The Indigo Disk that falls short is the implementation of Blueberry Quests, which often feel like tedious tasks with minimal rewards. Completing these quests becomes a requirement for progress, making the grind feel more like unnecessary padding than a satisfying gameplay experience.

Despite these drawbacks, The Indigo Disk manages to redeem itself with hidden features and a satisfying finale that ties up loose ends in the Paldea region’s mysteries. While fans may have hoped for deeper exploration of the game’s lore, the DLC does provide some closure and showcases what makes the Paldea region unique.

Ultimately, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk expands the world of the base game and offers new content for players to enjoy. While it may still suffer from technical issues and grind-heavy gameplay, the DLC brings fresh elements to the table and provides enough entertainment value to keep players engaged.