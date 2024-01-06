Update Coming Soon to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a Better Gaming Experience

Summary: Pokémon trainers playing Scarlet and Violet will soon experience smoother gameplay as a bug linked to the move Dragon Cheer is set to be fixed in the upcoming Version 3.0.1 update. The bug causes an unintended behavior where the boosted Critical Hit rate persists after switching out and back in. The Pokémon Company is committed to rectifying this issue and ensuring a seamless gaming experience for all trainers.

Fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience with the upcoming Version 3.0.1 update. The Pokémon Company has acknowledged a bug related to the move Dragon Cheer, which has been causing a slight disruption in gameplay. However, trainers can rest assured that the issue will be resolved with the impending update.

The bug specifically affects the Critical Hit rate after using the move Dragon Cheer. Currently, if a Pokémon is switched out and then brought back into battle, the boosted Critical Hit rate continues, which is not intended behavior. The developers have identified this hiccup and are working diligently to provide a solution.

Trainers eagerly awaiting a fix won’t have to wait too long. The Version 3.0.1 patch update is scheduled to be released later this month, addressing the bug and ensuring that the gameplay remains balanced and enjoyable for all players. The commitment from The Pokémon Company reflects their dedication to maintaining the integrity of the game and responding promptly to the feedback they receive from the community.

