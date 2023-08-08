Pokémon Trading Card Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

As we eagerly await the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase, it seems there might have been another accidental reveal. In a newsletter that confirms MewTwo’s arrival in a Tera Raid Battle Event for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, fans have noticed an image of the 1998/2000 Game Boy Color game, Pokémon Trading Card Game.

This discovery suggests that a reveal for this Game Boy title on Nintendo Switch Online could be just around the corner. The game was teased in the original announcement video and is the only remaining Game Boy Color game on the list that hasn’t been added yet.

Although there is speculation among fans, it is important to note that nothing has been officially announced. There is no official confirmation or guarantee of a Pokémon Trading Card Game announcement in the upcoming broadcast.

Recently, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons joined the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online library at the end of July, making fans even more excited about the potential addition of Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Stay tuned for updates, and we will keep you informed of any new information regarding the possible reveal of Pokémon Trading Card Game on Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online.