Temtem Ver.1.4.2 Update: Balancing Changes

Crema has released a new update for the Pokémon-inspired MMO, Temtem, bringing the game up to ver.1.4.2. This update focuses on balancing the ‘Tems’ in the game, with tweaks made to 59 different in-game creatures. Changes include adjusting attack powers, HP, skills, and the effects of techniques, traits, and gears.

One of the highlighted changes is for Temtem #001, Mimit. The damage and speed boost of the ‘Striking Transmog’ technique have been reduced to provide opponents with more opportunities to counter-play. The DNA Extraction technique has also undergone adjustments to decrease its speed boost.

Temtem #078, Cycrox, has seen changes to the ‘Digithreat’ and ‘Neurotoxins’ techniques. Hold turns for Digithreat have been increased to prevent spamming, while the Doom turns for Neurotoxins have also been increased.

Shuine, Temtem #122, has had the Crystal Deluge move removed from its move pool and Relax move added. This change aims to observe Shuine’s performance and consider further adjustments if necessary.

Turoc, Temtem #134, has received minor nerfs to its HP and Tactical Strike, along with increased damage for the Rockfall techniques.

Vulffy, Temtem #144, has undergone changes to the Sludge Gift technique, with an increased STA cost, and the Team Elusive trait, which now only activates when using a damaging move. These changes aim to keep Vulffy relevant in the meta while reducing its overall popularity.

Along with these highlighted changes, there have been additions to the move pools and adjusted learning levels for various Temtem.

Overall, this update focuses on improving the balance of the game by addressing community feedback and making necessary adjustments to ensure fair and enjoyable gameplay. Players are encouraged to check out the complete patch notes for more details on the changes made in Temtem ver.1.4.2.