Pokemon Go Announces Ultra Unlock: Paldea Event with New Pokemon and Bonuses

The Adventures Abound season of Pokemon Go is set to bring exciting events to the game in September. Niantic has announced the details of the first event, the Ultra Unlock: Paldea, which will feature the debut of Paldean creatures, special research tasks, wild encounters, raids, eggs, and various bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will take place from Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 AM to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 PM (local time). During this event, players will have the opportunity to catch and encounter Pokemon originally discovered in the Paldea region, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Some of the new Pokemon making their debut during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event include Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier, Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur. Players will need to spend candy to evolve certain Pokemon, such as evolving Nymble into Lokix with 50 candy, and evolving Frigibax into Arctibax with 25 candy.

In addition to new Pokemon, certain Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the event, including Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk, Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigibax. Shiny versions of Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling will also have increased odds of being encountered.

The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will also feature raids, with Unown appearing in raids along with special bosses such as Kartana, Celesteela, and Mega Manectric. Certain Pokemon will also hatch from 7 km eggs during the event, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and lucky trainers might hatch a shiny Lechonk.

Trainers will have the opportunity to complete themed Field Research tasks, and there will be a free and a premium Timed Research available. The paid Timed Research, titled ‘I’ve Got Your Back,’ will offer players encounters with Pawmi, a Pawmi Backpack avatar item, rare candy, incubators, berries, stardust, and XP as rewards.

During the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, players can also enjoy various bonuses such as PokeStops turning gold without a Golden Lure Module, the absence of Roaming Form Gimmighoul at golden PokeStops (unless a Golden Lure Module is used), and 4x XP and Stardust for catching Pokemon.

The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event in Pokemon Go is sure to bring excitement and new experiences to players as they encounter and catch Pokemon from the Paldea region. Get ready to explore and make the most of the event to expand your Pokemon collection!

