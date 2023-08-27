Mega Rayquaza Arrives with Special Research: Sky High

Trainers participating in the Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global event are in for a treat as the powerful Mega Rayquaza makes its debut. Day two of the event features a Special Research called Sky High, and the rewards are definitely worth the effort.

For those who choose to upgrade, the Special Research provides additional Meteorites and other valuable rewards to enhance gameplay. The Sky High story consists of two stages, each containing three tasks to be completed.

The tasks for the Sky High Special Research in Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global event are as follows:

Stage 1:

– Spin 3 Poké Stops or Gyms: Rewards 20 Poké Balls

– Catch 3 Pokémon: Rewards 3 Nanab Berry

– Complete 2 Field Research Tasks: Rewards 100 XP

Completion of Stage 1 rewards three Potions, one Meteorite, and 100 Stardust.

Stage 2:

– Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: Rewards 3 Revive

– Use a Super Effective Charged Attack: Rewards 3 Super Potion

– Participate in a Raid Battle: Rewards 3 Max Revive

Completing Stage 2 grants a Silver Pinap Berry, 5 Rayquaza Stickers, and a Golden Razz Berry.

While the Sky High Special Research story is exciting, some Trainers wished for more Meteorites. Nevertheless, the overall experience of the event and the chance to encounter Mega Rayquaza surely makes it a great opportunity.

Definitions:

– Mega Rayquaza: A powerful form of the Pokémon Rayquaza that can be achieved through the use of Mega Evolution.

– Special Research: A series of tasks and objectives that offer unique rewards and gameplay experiences in Pokémon GO.

