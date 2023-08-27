Go Fest 2023: Sky High – Quest Steps and Rewards in Pokémon Go

Go Fest 2023: Sky High is a special research quest that was released during the Go Fest Global 2023 event in Pokémon Go. Unlike other special research quests, there are two versions of this quest – a free-to-play version and a pay-to-play version called Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High.

To unlock the quest, players need to log into Pokémon Go between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Sunday, August 27th. Once the quest is started, it has no deadline and can be completed at the player’s leisure.

The free-to-play version of the quest offers shorter steps, while the pay-to-play version allows players to collect more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza. Ticket holders for Go Fest Global 2023 have access to the extended version of the quest.

Here are the quest steps and rewards for both versions:

Go Fest 2023: Sky High (Free-to-Play Version)

Step 1 of 2

Rewards: 100 Stardust, 3 Potions, and 1 Meteorite

Step 2 of 2

Power up Pokémon 5 times – Rewards: 3 Revives

Use a supereffective Charged Attack – Rewards: 3 Super Potions

Battle in a raid – Rewards: 3 Max Revives

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, and 5 Rayquaza stickers

Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High (Pay-to-Play Version)

The pay-to-play version of the quest, Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High, is only available to players who purchased tickets for Go Fest Global 2023. To unlock this version, players need to log into Pokémon Go between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Sunday, August 27th and complete the free-to-play version of the quest first. This version allows players to earn more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza.

Step 1 of 5

Explore 1km – Rewards: 3 Super Potions

Complete 2 Field Research Tasks – Rewards: 23 Poké Balls

Visit 10 PokéStops or Gyms – Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs

Rewards: 1 Meteorite, 2 Fast TMs, and 2 Charged TMs

Step 2 of 5

Earn 3,840 Stardust – Rewards: 20 Rayquaza Candy

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon – Rewards: Goomy encounter

Power up 10 Flying-type Pokémon – Rewards: 384 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Hyper Potions, 3 Revives, and 2 Premium Raid Passes

Step 3 of 5

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, and 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candy

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Rewards: 10 Groudon Candy

Catch 10 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy

Rewards: 100 Primal Kyogre Energy, 100 Primal Groudon Energy, and 200 Mega Rayquaza Energy

Step 5 of 5

Power up Pokémon 20 times – Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy XL

Win 5 raids – Rewards: 3 Rare Candy

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy XL, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Elite Charged TM

Completing the Sky High special research quest is essential to earn a Meteorite for Mega Rayquaza. Players are also encouraged to complete the Fascinating Facets quest to catch Diancie during the Go Fest Global event. Additionally, there are other rare Pokémon encounters available through Shadow Raids and Daily Adventure Incense during the Season of Hidden Gems.

Sources:

Go Fest 2023: Sky High quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go

Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High pay-to-play version quest steps in Pokémon Go

How does Go Fest 2023: Sky High work during Go Fest 2023 in Pokémon Go