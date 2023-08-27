Go Fest 2023: Sky High – Quest Steps and Rewards in Pokémon Go

Go Fest 2023: Sky High is a special research quest that was released during the Go Fest Global 2023 event in Pokémon Go. Unlike other special research quests, there are two versions of this quest – a free-to-play version and a pay-to-play version called Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High.
To unlock the quest, players need to log into Pokémon Go between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Sunday, August 27th. Once the quest is started, it has no deadline and can be completed at the player’s leisure.
The free-to-play version of the quest offers shorter steps, while the pay-to-play version allows players to collect more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza. Ticket holders for Go Fest Global 2023 have access to the extended version of the quest.
Here are the quest steps and rewards for both versions:
Go Fest 2023: Sky High (Free-to-Play Version)
Step 1 of 2
- Rewards: 100 Stardust, 3 Potions, and 1 Meteorite
Step 2 of 2
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – Rewards: 3 Revives
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack – Rewards: 3 Super Potions
- Battle in a raid – Rewards: 3 Max Revives
- Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, and 5 Rayquaza stickers
Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High (Pay-to-Play Version)
The pay-to-play version of the quest, Go Fest 2023: Super Sky High, is only available to players who purchased tickets for Go Fest Global 2023. To unlock this version, players need to log into Pokémon Go between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Sunday, August 27th and complete the free-to-play version of the quest first. This version allows players to earn more Meteorites for Mega Rayquaza.
Step 1 of 5
- Explore 1km – Rewards: 3 Super Potions
- Complete 2 Field Research Tasks – Rewards: 23 Poké Balls
- Visit 10 PokéStops or Gyms – Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs
- Rewards: 1 Meteorite, 2 Fast TMs, and 2 Charged TMs
Step 2 of 5
- Earn 3,840 Stardust – Rewards: 20 Rayquaza Candy
- Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon – Rewards: Goomy encounter
- Power up 10 Flying-type Pokémon – Rewards: 384 Stardust
- Rewards: 3 Hyper Potions, 3 Revives, and 2 Premium Raid Passes
Step 3 of 5
- Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, and 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy
Step 4 of 5
- Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon – Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candy
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokémon – Rewards: 10 Groudon Candy
- Catch 10 Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon – Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy
- Rewards: 100 Primal Kyogre Energy, 100 Primal Groudon Energy, and 200 Mega Rayquaza Energy
Step 5 of 5
- Power up Pokémon 20 times – Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy
- Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy XL
- Win 5 raids – Rewards: 3 Rare Candy
- Rewards: 1 Rare Candy XL, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Elite Charged TM
Completing the Sky High special research quest is essential to earn a Meteorite for Mega Rayquaza. Players are also encouraged to complete the Fascinating Facets quest to catch Diancie during the Go Fest Global event. Additionally, there are other rare Pokémon encounters available through Shadow Raids and Daily Adventure Incense during the Season of Hidden Gems.
