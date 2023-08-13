Pokémon GO Players Discover Rare Shiny Pikachu

Trainers, an amazing occurrence has taken place in the world of Pokémon GO. A fortunate glitch has allowed a player to capture one of the rarest Shiny Pokémon, and fans are hoping that this fortuitous accident will remain in the game, similar to previous glitches involving the female Brendan Pikachu and the male May Bandana Pikachu.

Serfsat, a dedicated Pokémon GO player, stumbled upon this extraordinary Shiny Pokémon. By completing the Pokémon World Championships Timed Research and the Catch 7 Pokémon task, he had the opportunity to encounter this highly sought-after Shiny Pikachu. Although there seems to be an issue with the female World Championships 2023 Pikachu, no one appears to mind because this particular Pikachu is considered one of the most coveted catches in the game.

For those eagerly seeking their chance, here’s how you can encounter the World Championships 2023 Pikachu:

1. Finish the Pokémon World Championships Timed Research.

2. Accomplish the Catch 7 Pokémon Field Research task.

3. Challenge it as a One-Star Raid Boss.

This is a rare opportunity to add one of the most elusive Shiny Pokémon to your collection. While it may not be the rarest of them all, it is certainly a dazzling prize that stands out. So, Trainers, gather your equipment and embark on this thrilling adventure. You never know, you might just make the catch of a lifetime.