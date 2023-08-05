Pokemon Go Players Request the Return of the Devon Scope Feature

Pokemon Go players are suggesting that Niantic should bring back the Devon Scope feature from the Ruby & Sapphire games. This feature would make it easier to locate Kecleon, a Gen 3 Pokemon known for its ability to blend in with its surroundings.

Currently, trainers must interact with PokeStops and swipe them in order to increase their chances of encountering Kecleon. However, many players find this process tedious, especially when trying to complete their PokeDex or certain challenges.

A Reddit user named “TheTeez23” proposed the idea of implementing the Devon Scope in Pokemon Go. In the original games, this tool was used to find invisible Pokemon. The suggestion is that it would work similarly to the Rocket Radar, scanning the area for nearby Kecleon at PokeStops.

While many trainers agreed that this addition would be helpful, there were some skeptics who doubted that Niantic would actually implement it. One player believed that it went against Niantic’s vision for the game.

Some players also pointed out that the Devon Scope could be useful for other features in Pokemon Go, such as Routes. They would like to know if there are any routes just outside the radius of their current location.

Finding Kecleon is necessary for completing certain challenges, including the Wish Granted Masterwork Research. Additionally, it provides a chance to encounter a Shiny Jirachi.

In other Pokemon Go news, a new Timed Research challenge is available this weekend, and the Go Fest is currently taking place in Osaka and London.