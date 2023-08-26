Pokemon Go Players Express Frustration with Catch Rates in Remote Raids

Pokemon Go players have taken to social media to express their frustration with catch rates in Remote Raids. Many trainers are saying they are done participating in Remote Raids due to the ongoing struggle to catch Pokemon.

In Pokemon Go, catching creatures can be challenging, with the possibility of them fleeing from the player, just like in the main series games. While the Galarian Legendary Birds are currently the hardest Pokemon to catch, some of the Five-Star Raid Battles also prove to be quite difficult.

Trainers have turned to Reddit to voice their opinions on this matter. One user expressed their frustration by saying, “I’m legit done with remote raiding. Don’t you just love having to sacrifice 6 or more of your best Mons only to stressfully dodge and attack just to beat a tough Raid Boss, and yet the Pokemon still manages to get away despite your best efforts?”

The high prices of Remote Raid passes and the difficulty in finding a capable group to take down the Raid Boss are also major issues raised by players. Some trainers have even stopped buying Remote Passes altogether and instead use their Gym Coins to buy outfits in the shop.

It is concerning to players that despite paying real money for Remote Raids, the catch rates still feel like a gamble. With Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 approaching, during which unlimited Remote Raids will be available, it will be interesting to see how many players decide to purchase passes.

Overall, the frustration with catch rates in Remote Raids is widespread among Pokemon Go players. The community hopes that this issue will be addressed and improved in future updates to the game.

Definitions:

– Remote Raids: A feature in Pokemon Go that allows players to join raids from a distance.

– Catch Rates: The probability of successfully catching a Pokemon.

– Raid Boss: A powerful Pokemon that appears in Raids and requires a group of players to defeat.

