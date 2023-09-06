The Art of Excellent Throws in Pokémon GO

The Timed Investigations Master Ball Research in Pokémon GO can be a daunting challenge for trainers. Catching 1000 Pokémon, winning 60 Raids, and making 120 Excellent Throws may seem like an impossible feat. However, one Pokémon GO enthusiast recently shared their newfound appreciation for the Excellent Throws task and the benefits that come with it.

Before this, the player had avoided attempting Excellent Throws, only going for them if the hitbox was significantly large. However, thanks to the research task, they decided to put in the effort to test their skills and were pleasantly surprised by the results.

According to the player, they now hit Excellent Throws about half the time and have noticed a significant increase in XP gains. They regret not diving into Excellent Throws earlier, as even landing them 10% of the time is equivalent to the XP gained from 10 Great Throws across 10 encounters.

Currently, with the 4x catch bonus in effect due to the A Paldean Adventure and Ultra Unlock events, focusing on Excellent Throws becomes even more advantageous. Not only do trainers gain more XP, but they also have a higher chance of successfully catching Pokémon.

To improve Excellent Throw proficiency, the player suggests focusing on curved throws and paying close attention to where the ball lands. Mechanically speaking, players should spin the ball a few times, swipe up and to the right about halfway up the phone screen, and avoid using excessive power. Timing is crucial, as players should release the ball when the circle is small and the Pokémon is not attacking.

Challenges are opportunities in disguise, and becoming adept at Excellent Throws is no exception. So, for trainers looking to conquer this task, embrace the challenge, and aim for those Excellent Throws. Whether you are already a pro or in need of some practice, make use of this opportunity to improve your skills and reap the rewards.

