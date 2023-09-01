Pokemon Go Trainer Confronted and Told to Leave by Neighbor

In a recent Reddit post, a Pokemon Go trainer shared a shocking encounter with a man who accused them of being “suspicious” while playing the game. Pokemon Go, which was launched in 2016, continues to be popular among fans of all ages, with many going to great lengths to catch the latest creatures.

However, not everyone is pleased with trainers driving around their neighborhoods. Many players have shared stories of encounters with angry residents and even the police. The Reddit user, known as Decentice, explained that Pokemon Go does not exist in their neighborhood, so they play in the neighboring area, which has more gyms and pokestops.

During a recent play session, Decentice was confronted by a resident of the neighborhood across the street. The man accused them of being suspicious and insisted that Pokemon Go was a game from years ago that no one plays anymore. Decentice explained that they were only collecting items in the game and that they lived across the street. Despite this, the man told them to leave and not come back.

Other Pokemon Go players came to Decentice’s defense in the comments section of the Reddit post. They reassured them that as long as they weren’t entering private property, they were in the clear. Many criticized the neighbor for being ignorant and stated that Decentice had done nothing wrong.

It’s important for players to remember that they have the right to play Pokemon Go as long as they are respectful of private property and follow the rules of the game. Encounters with disgruntled neighbors may happen, but it’s essential to remain calm and explain the nature of the game if confronted.