Pokémon Go Player Claims Niantic is Violating Australian Consumer Law by Denying Refund for Hacked Account

A Pokémon Go player in Australia has accused game developer Niantic of breaking Australian consumer law by refusing to provide a refund after their account was hacked. The player explained on a Reddit thread that they had been banned from the game on the day of the Go Fest event after retrieving their compromised account. Despite having purchased a ticket for the event, they were unable to participate due to the wrongful ban.

The player attempted to contact Niantic and Google for a refund, citing their inability to use the product they had purchased. However, Google claimed it could not handle the matter and Niantic stated that their policy did not allow for refunds. The player argued that this violated Australian Consumer Law, stating that if a product cannot be used for its intended purpose, a refund is expected.

Furthermore, the player believed that Niantic was also in breach of Google Play’s refund policy. They planned to report the issue to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). If the player’s claim is upheld, it could potentially lead to changes in Niantic’s global refund policy.

Pokémon Go’s in-game shop purchases policy directs players who seek refunds to contact app stores, such as Google Play, Galaxy App Store, or Apple Support. However, it is unclear if this policy applies to Pokémon Go Fest tickets, as they are not purchased using in-game currency but instead bought directly with real-world currency.

It remains to be seen how Niantic will address this issue and whether they will provide a refund to the affected player. This incident raises questions about consumer rights and the responsibilities of game developers when it comes to account security and refunds.

