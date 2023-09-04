Making Excellent Throws in Pokémon GO: Tips and Techniques

If you’re a Pokémon GO player looking to improve your skills or just starting out in the game, the act of making an Excellent Throw is crucial for catching Pokémon effectively. One dedicated player on Reddit recently shared their achievement of a staggering 99.17% success rate in making Excellent Throws, and they had some valuable insights to share.

In order to make an Excellent Throw, it’s important to understand the mechanics of throwing Poké Balls. When you’re about to throw a Poké Ball, hold it down at the bottom of the screen. A pulsing circle will appear around the target Pokémon. This circle serves as your guide. Aim your throw toward this circle to initiate the capture attempt. Target Pokémon with larger circles, such as Ponyta, for an easier time.

The size of the colored circle will determine your bonus and catch rate. A ‘Nice’ throw occurs when the circle is largest, a ‘Great’ throw when it’s about half the size, and an ‘Excellent’ throw happens when the circle is small and close to the center. Successfully making an Excellent Throw that results in a catch grants a solid 100 bonus XP.

The Timed Investigation Master Ball Research is a challenging task that requires catching 1,000 Pokémon, winning 60 raids, making 120 excellent throws, and completing 150 field research tasks, among other objectives. It’s a test of endurance and skill, but the Reddit player’s impressive 99.17% Excellent Throw rate proves that it’s possible to master.

For those looking to improve their success rate, the Reddit player recommended practicing on a single Pokémon type to build precision. By focusing on one type of Pokémon, you can become accustomed to their specific circle size and increase your chances of making Excellent Throws.

So, if you’re up for the challenge, practice, consistency, and focus are key to mastering the art of making Excellent Throws. Share your own experiences and tips in the comments below and let’s conquer this challenge together, Trainers.

Definitions:

– Excellent Throw: Throwing a Poké Ball with precision, resulting in a small, close-to-center circle and a higher catch rate.

– Timed Investigation Master Ball Research: A challenging in-game task in Pokémon GO that requires completing various objectives to obtain the coveted Master Ball.

Sources:

– Reddit post by u/samcornwell in pokemongo: [source not provided]

– Comment by u/roogadooga from discussion in pokemongo: [source not provided]