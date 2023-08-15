Pokemon Go Unveils Noxious Swamp Event Featuring Species from Go Fest New York City

Pokemon Go has announced its upcoming event called Noxious Swamp, which will feature Pokemon species from Go Fest New York City. During this event, players will have the opportunity to encounter Shiny Skrelp for the first time. In addition, there will be several Shadow Raids, including Houndour and Sneasel.

The Noxious Swamp event will showcase Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon that appeared during the Go Fest New York City festivities. The event will take place from Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

During the Noxious Swamp event, there will be various Pokemon spawning in the wild. Some of the Pokemon that players can expect to encounter include Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. Some of these Pokemon may also appear in their Shiny forms.

In addition to increased Pokemon spawns, there will be several bonuses during the event. Players can enjoy double catch candy, more frequent appearances of Team Go Rocket balloons, and one additional free Raid Pass per day from spinning Gyms.

The event will also feature Raid encounters, including Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel in the one-star category. In the three-star category, players can encounter Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, and Turtonator. There will also be Shadow Raid encounters, featuring Pokemon such as Shadow Zubat, Shadow Houndour, Shadow Pidove, Shadow Nidoran ♀, Shadow Onix, and Shadow Sneasel.

Players can participate in Field Research tasks during the Noxious Swamp event which will offer encounters with Pokemon like Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie.

Additionally, Timed Research will be available to players, focusing on raiding and offering encounters with Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon, including Jangmo-o. It is important to note that Timed Research tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

That concludes the information about the Noxious Swamp event in Pokemon Go. Make sure to check out other Pokemon Go guides for more tips and information.