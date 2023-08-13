Pokémon Go Froakie Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokémon Go is set to host a Froakie Community Day event on August 13th from 2-5 p.m. in your local time. During this event, you can expect to encounter large numbers of Froakie, with a high chance of finding shiny variants.

To increase your chances of catching a shiny Froakie, you can use an Incense and quickly tap on each Froakie you encounter to check if it is shiny. Remember that previously tapped Froakie will face your player’s direction, making it easier to keep track of the ones you’ve checked.

Evolving Frogadier into Greninja between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. in your local time will allow it to learn the charged move Hydro Cannon. If you miss this opportunity, there may be another chance to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December. Alternatively, you can use an Elite TM to acquire the move.

In terms of its usefulness in battles, Greninja is considered PvP-viable. Its Community Day move, Hydro Cannon, combined with Water Shuriken, makes it a powerful water-type attacker for raiding and PvE content. This makes Froakie Community Day an excellent opportunity to catch strong Greninja.

During the event, you can take advantage of various bonuses, including tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon, doubled candy for catching Pokémon, incense and lure modules lasting three hours, and Froakie photobombing your snapshots. Level 31+ trainers also have a doubled chance of receiving XL candy from catching Pokémon and a halved Stardust cost for trading.

If you can Mega Evolve Blastoise, Slowbro, Gyarados, or Swampert, you’ll receive additional Froakie Candy per catch. Additionally, special four-star raids will be available from 5-10 p.m., where defeating the Frogadier raid will cause Froakie to spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. Note that these raids cannot be done remotely.

Make the most of this Froakie Community Day by using a Star Piece and Incense to maximize your rewards. If you don’t find the Froakie you’re looking for during the usual spawn times, consider raiding for another chance.