Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023: How to Complete the Special Research and Claim Rewards

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 is currently taking place, and trainers are busy catching a wide variety of Pokemon. Day 2 of the event introduces a Ticket-exclusive Special Research that allows trainers to encounter Mega Rayquaza. Additionally, there is a non-exclusive task for all trainers to complete. Here’s a guide on how to complete both and claim your rewards.

The Special Research for Day 2, known as the Sky High Special Research, is available to all trainers who log on during Sunday, August 27, 2023. The tasks for this Special Research include spinning 3 PokeStops or Gyms, catching 3 Pokemon, and completing 2 Field Research Tasks. The rewards for completing Step 1 include 3 Potions, 1 Meteorite, and 100 Stardust. In Step 2, trainers are required to power up Pokemon 5 times, use a Super Effective Charged Attack, and participate in a Raid Battle. The rewards for completing Step 2 include 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 5 Rayquaza Stickers, and 1 Golden Razz Berry.

For trainers with a Go Fest 2023 Ticket, there is an additional Special Research known as the Super Sky High Special Research. This quest is more extensive and consists of 5 steps. In Step 1, trainers need to explore 1 km, complete 2 Field Research tasks, and visit 10 PokeStops or Gyms. The rewards for completing Step 1 include Fast TM x2, Meteorite, and Charged TM x2. The subsequent steps involve tasks such as earning Stardust, powering up specific types of Pokemon, using supereffective Charged Attacks, and winning Mega Raids. The rewards for completing all 5 steps include various berries, Mega Energy, and TM items.

Make sure to take advantage of these Special Research quests and complete all the tasks to claim your rewards. Enjoy Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 and happy hunting!

