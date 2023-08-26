Get Ready for the 2023 Global Pokemon Go Fest: Raid Bosses and Legendaries

The highly anticipated event, Pokemon Go Fest 2023, has arrived, and it promises to be an exciting celebration for trainers worldwide. This year’s festival features Special Research stories, new Shiny Pokemon debuts, and, of course, Raids featuring powerful Legendary Pokemon.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the chance to battle against the new forms of Generation 3’s Legendary Pokemon. Trainers will have the opportunity to challenge Primal Groudon and Kyogre, as well as Mega Rayquaza.

To help trainers prepare for these epic battles, we have the Raid Boss schedule for both Day 1 and Day 2 of the festival, along with information about their weaknesses. This will give you the upper hand in defeating these formidable opponents.

On Day 1, the Raid Bosses include Primal Pokemon, 3-Star Raid Bosses, 2-Star Raid Bosses, and 1-Star Raid Bosses. Each of these Bosses presents a unique challenge, so be sure to assemble a strong team with the right type matchups.

Additionally, Pikachu with different crowns will make appearances depending on the current habitat. The habitats and crowns include Quartz Terrarium Pikachu, Pyrite Sands Pikachu, Malachite Wilderness Pikachu, and Aquamarine Shores Pikachu.

Day 2 of the festival also offers exciting Raid Bosses. Alongside 3-Star, 2-Star, and 1-Star Raid Bosses, trainers will have the opportunity to battle against the new Mega Raid Boss, Mega Rayquaza. This Legendary Pokemon can Mega Evolve, making it a formidable opponent.

Similar to Day 1, Pikachu with different crowns will appear during specific times and habitats.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is filled with opportunities for trainers to test their skills and catch powerful Pokemon. Be sure to check out our guides for Day 1 and Day 2, as well as information about the new Shiny Pokemon, to make the most of this year’s festival.

Source: Philip Trahan, Updated: 2023-08-25