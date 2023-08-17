Trainer-Created Digital Guide to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City

Trainers going to New York City for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 are in for a treat! A dedicated group of local New Yorkers, led by Trainer EarthDragon, have put together an incredible digital guide to help visitors make the most of their time in the city. From transportation and the best areas to play Pokémon GO, to shopping and sightseeing, this guide covers it all.

Although the guide is geared towards Pokémon GO Fest attendees, it is a valuable resource for anyone planning a visit to the Big Apple. The guide includes a section on pizza, as New York is famous for its delicious slices. Whether you want a single slice or an entire pie, these eateries will leave you saying “Cowabunga!” like the Ninja Turtles.

To access the guide, simply click on the download link: 📝 GO Fest 2023 NYC Digital Concierge guide 📝

The guide also includes a map specifically designed for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 in New York City, ensuring that attendees can navigate the event with ease.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the individuals who contributed their top picks and expertise to this project. Their passion for New York City and Pokémon GO helped bring this guide to life.

If you were one of the contributors and do not see your name listed or wish to be listed anonymously, please reach out to EarthDragon via DM to rectify the oversight.

Don’t miss out on this Trainer-created digital guide that is sure to enhance your Pokémon GO Fest experience in New York City. Download it today and start planning your adventure!