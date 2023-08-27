Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Introduces New Special Research for Diancie and Mega Rayquaza

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global has brought exciting new Special Research tasks for players who purchased the event ticket. The first day of the festival featured Diancie Special Research, followed by Mega Rayquaza Special Research on the second day. Players without the ticket can still access a shorter version of the Special Research, but it offers fewer rewards. To unlock the paid research, players must complete the regular “Sky High” research.

Unlike Timed Research, these Special Research tasks are permanently available once unlocked, allowing players to complete them at their own pace. However, purchasing a Pokémon Go Fest 2023 pass for $14.99 is required to undertake these research tasks. Players who did not purchase the pass will have the opportunity to encounter Diancie at a later date.

The complete steps and rewards for both Diancie and Mega Rayquaza Special Research can be found below. Serebii.net provides assistance with this information.

‘Go Fest: 2023 Fascinating Facets’ Special Research (Diancie)

Step 1 of 6:

– Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (Rewards: 2 Incense)

– Use an Incense (Rewards: 23 Poké Balls)

– Catch 10 Poké Balls (Rewards: 3 Nanab Berries)

Step 2 of 6:

– Complete 3 Field Research Tasks (Rewards: Joltik encounter)

– Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (Rewards: 2 Incubators)

– Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (Rewards: Oranguru encounter)

Step 3 of 6:

– Hatch 2 eggs (Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs)

– Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (Rewards: Shellos [West Sea] encounter)

– Earn a candy walking with your buddy (Rewards: Shellos [East Sea] encounter)

Step 4 of 6:

– Catch 10 Pokémon (Rewards: 2 Star Pieces)

– Earn 7,190 Stardust

– Evolve 3 Pokémon (Rewards: Hisuian Growlithe encounter)

Step 5 of 6:

– Earn 7,190 XP (Rewards: 3 Rare Candy)

– Power up 10 fairy-type Pokémon (Rewards: 3 Rare Candy)

– Power up 10 rock-type Pokémon (Rewards: 3 Rare Candy)

Step 6 of 6:

– Claim reward (Rewards: 2,023 XP)

– Claim reward (Rewards: 2,023 Stardust)

– Claim reward (Rewards: 2,023 XP)

‘Go Fest: 2023 Super Sky High’ Special Research (Rayquaza)

Step 1 of 5:

– Explore 1 km (Rewards: 3 Super Potions)

– Complete 2 Field Research Tasks (Rewards: 23 Poké Balls)

– Visit 10 PokéStops or gyms (Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs)

Step 2 of 5:

– Earn 3,840 Stardust (Rewards: 20 Rayquaza Candy)

– Power up 10 dragon-type Pokémon (Rewards: Goomy encounter)

– Power up 10 flying-type Pokémon (Rewards: 384 Stardust)

Step 3 of 5:

– Use 3 supereffective charged attacks (Rewards: 3 Max Revives)

– Battle in 5 raids (Rewards: 3 Max Potions)

– Win a Mega Raid (Rewards: 100 Rayquaza Mega Energy)

Step 4 of 5:

– Catch 10 water-, electric-, or bug-type Pokémon (Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candy)

– Catch 10 fire-, grass-, or ground-type Pokémon (Rewards: 10 Groudon Candy)

– Catch 10 flying-, psychic-, or dragon-type Pokémon (Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy)

Step 5 of 5:

– Power up Pokémon 20 times (Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy)

– Use 10 supereffective charged attacks (Rewards: 10 Rayquaza Candy XL)

– Win 5 raids (Rewards: 3 Rare Candy)

By completing these Special Research tasks, players can earn various rewards, encounter rare Pokémon, and unlock exclusive items, such as Diancie T-Shirt, Diancie stickers, and Treasure Hunt Pose. Players who have previously obtained Diancie or already have the event-exclusive t-shirt and pose will receive additional Diancie Candy and Rayquaza Mega Energy.

