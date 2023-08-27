Pokemon Go Fest 2023: A Global Event for Trainers Everywhere

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is a worldwide event that will take place in cities across the globe on August 26 and 27. Players can participate in the event by checking the official Community map to find local meet-ups, although attendance at these meet-ups is not required to take part in the event.

Tickets for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 are available for purchase and offer several additional bonuses for ticket holders, including exclusive Special Research featuring the mythical Pokemon Diancie. The event will take place from 10:00am to 6:00pm local time on both days, and there will be four Habitats, each featuring different Pokemon, that will appear twice a day during event hours.

Trainers will have the opportunity to collect new Field Research tasks from PokeStops each hour, and ticket holders can also participate in a Global Challenge during each habitat hour. If the challenge is completed, a bonus will be unlocked for the remainder of the hour.

In addition to the regular bonuses available to all trainers, ticket holders will also have increased chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon, the ability to make up to six Special Trades per day, and up to 9 free Raid Passes. The event will also feature exclusive Pokemon attracted to Incense, including the rare Shiny Unown M.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will also introduce Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza. Trainers can learn more about Mega Diancie by completing the Special Research on Saturday, while all trainers will have access to Special Research on Sunday that grants Meteorites, which can be used to teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent.

Overall, Pokemon Go Fest 2023 promises to be an exciting event for trainers of all levels, with global participation and exclusive bonuses for ticket holders. Make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to catch ’em all!

Sources:

– Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Official Website

– Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Schedule Details

– Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Bonuses