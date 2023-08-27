Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Brings Epic Adventure to Players Worldwide

Pokemon GO Fest is an annual event that brings together players from around the world to embark on exciting adventures, catch rare Pokemon, and connect with fellow trainers. This year, Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With exclusive encounters, special research, and a wide range of Pokemon to discover, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. On the first day, ticket holders will have the opportunity to encounter Diancie, a rare and powerful Pokemon. Completing Carbink raids during the event will also earn players Diancie Mega Energy, which can be used to unlock Mega Diancie.

On the second day, players with tickets will embark on a special research quest that leads to an encounter with Mega Rayquaza. Mega Rayquaza encounters have previously only been available to players who attended Pokemon GO Fest in specific locations, but this is the first time it will be available globally.

Throughout the event, players can explore different habitats at specific hours to find over 70 different Pokemon. Each habitat will feature a unique selection of Pokemon, including popular favorites like Pikachu, Clefairy, Snorlax, and Lapras. And for those who are up for a challenge, various raids will be available, including Primal Raids featuring Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

In addition to the exciting encounters and raid battles, ticket holders will receive a range of benefits. These include an increased chance of encountering shiny Pokemon, special trades, 7km eggs, bonus raid passes, and exclusive avatar items. Incense will also attract specific Pokemon in different habitats, adding an extra layer of exploration and discovery to the event.

Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global can be purchased as an in-app purchase for $14.99 USD. Whether you’re a hardcore player or a casual fan, this event offers an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow trainers, catch rare Pokemon, and experience the thrill of Pokemon GO on a global scale.

