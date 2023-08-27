Unlocking Fascinating Facets: Your Chance to Catch Diancie in Pokémon Go

If you’re a dedicated Pokémon Go player, you won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to catch Diancie, a special mythical Pokémon, in the game. Exclusive to Go Fest Global 2023 ticket holders, the Fascinating Facets research quest offers players the chance to encounter and capture Diancie.

In order to unlock Fascinating Facets, players must first purchase a Go Fest Global 2023 ticket and log into Pokémon Go during the event hours on Saturday, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th, between 10am to 6pm (local time). Once the quest is unlocked, players can complete it at their own pace, even after the event ends.

The quest consists of six steps, each offering its own unique challenges and rewards. Some of the tasks include spinning PokéStops or Gyms, using Incense or Berries, catching different species of Pokémon, hatching eggs, and evolving Pokémon. Completing these steps will earn players various items, such as Pokéballs, Berries, Incubators, and even encounters with rare Pokémon like Joltik, Oranguru, and Growlithe.

While all players who complete the Fascinating Facets quest will have the chance to encounter Diancie, those who have attended one of the in-person Go Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, or New York will receive Diancie Candy instead of an additional encounter.

Furthermore, players can also obtain Mega Diancie Energy through the Fascinating Facets quest. Mega Diancie Energy is required to perform Diancie’s Mega Evolution, and players can earn it by completing challenges in the quest. Additional Mega Diancie Energy can be obtained by defeating Carbink in raids during the Go Fest 2023 event and by walking with Diancie as a buddy.

If you’re a Pokémon Go enthusiast, don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to add Diancie to your collection. Purchase your Go Fest Global 2023 ticket, log in during the event hours, and embark on the Fascinating Facets quest to catch this elusive mythical Pokémon!

