Pokemon Go Players Frustrated Over Trade Distance Limit

Pokemon Go players have expressed their frustration with the game’s trade distance limit after a fan shared a screenshot of their incomplete Pokedex. Similar to the mainline Pokemon games, the goal in Pokemon Go is to catch all the Pokemon in the Pokedex, which are often separated by regions in-game.

One of the biggest challenges in completing the Pokedex in Pokemon Go is the inclusion of regional exclusives. These are Pokemon that only appear in certain parts of the world, making them elusive for players in other regions.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion when a player shared their progress in completing the Kanto Pokedex. The screenshot showed a nearly complete Pokedex, missing only one Pokemon: Tauros.

Tauros is a regional exclusive that can only be found in the United States and Canada. The player expressed their disappointment at not being able to trade for Tauros due to the trade distance limit.

Unfortunately, Pokemon Go players can only trade Pokemon with trainers who are within 100 meters. This limitation left trainers in the comments feeling helpless, as they were unable to assist their fellow players.

Many fans suggested that the trade distance limit should be more lenient, especially in cases like this where players are missing just one Pokemon to complete their Pokedex. Some players questioned why they could raid with trainers from different countries but couldn’t trade with them.

Several ideas were proposed to address the trade distance issue, including lifting the limit for “Best Friends” or introducing a new item called “Long Distance Tokens” that could be purchased with PokeCoins.

The trade distance limit has been a topic of controversy in the Pokemon Go community for some time. It remains to be seen if Niantic, the developer of the game, will take any action to address player complaints in the future.