Pokemon Go Players Frustrated with Low Catch Rate during Glittering Garden Event

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Pokemon Go players participating in the Glittering Garden event have expressed frustration with the low catch rate of the Fairy-type Pokemon, Swirlix and Spritzee. The event, which began on August 5, 2023, has seen an increased spawn rate of these two Pokemon, making it difficult for trainers to catch them.

Players on TheSilphRoad subreddit have raised concerns about the “absurdly low” catch rates of Swirlix and Spritzee. Many trainers have experienced these Pokemon breaking out of Poke Balls frequently, even with the use of berries and excellent throws.

As a result, some players have started checking only for shiny versions of Swirlix and Spritzee, considering catching them to be too challenging and not worth the wasted Poke Balls. Balancing catch rates among numerous Pokemon in the game can be challenging, but fans hope that Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, will address this issue and make catching these Pokemon a bit easier in the future.

Aside from the frustration with catch rates, the Glittering Garden event still offers trainers a free Timed Research quest and opportunities to earn rewards. It remains to be seen how Niantic will respond to player feedback regarding the difficulty of catching Swirlix and Spritzee during the event.

