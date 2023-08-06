Trainers Express Frustration with Catch Rates of Spritzee and Swirlix in Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden Event

Trainers from all over the world are currently participating in Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden event, which began on August 5, 2023. One of the highlights of the event is a free Timed Research quest that has motivated many players to complete tasks and earn rewards.

However, the increased spawn rate of two Fairy-type Pokemon, Spritzee and Swirlix, has become a cause for concern among players. These Pokemon, originally from Generation 6, are known for being challenging to catch. Trainers have expressed their frustration, noting that Spritzee and Swirlix frequently break out of Poke Balls, making catching them incredibly difficult. Some players even describe the catch rate as “absurd.”

The issue was recently discussed on TheSilphRoad subreddit, where fans suggested that the Glittering Garden event presented an ideal opportunity for Niantic to address the notoriously low catch rates of Spritzee and Swirlix. They compared it to previous instances where Niantic adjusted the catch rates of other Pokemon that were deemed excessively difficult to catch.

Many players in the comments agreed that catching Spritzee and Swirlix is indeed a challenge, with some stating that the event has become more of a “shiny-checking” opportunity rather than actively trying to catch them. It is acknowledged that finding a balance in catch rates among the 904 Pokemon in the game is a challenging task. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that Niantic will make adjustments to the catch rate of Spritzee and Swirlix to make them easier to capture for trainers.

