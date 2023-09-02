Complete Guide to Charmander Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go

The Charmander Community Day Classic event is coming to Pokemon Go, and it brings a new set of Timed Research tasks and rewards for players to enjoy. Scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, this event offers limited-time bonuses and surprises.

During the Charmander Community Day Classic, players can expect increased spawns of Charmander, as well as bonuses such as 3x Stardust for catching Pokemon, extended duration of Lure Modules and Incense, and surprises for snapshots taken during the event. In addition to these features, trainers will have access to Special Research tasks and rewards.

The Timed Research tasks for the Charmander Community Day Classic event, known as Charmander Limited Research, are focused on Charmander-related objectives. By completing these tasks, trainers can earn rewards such as Charizard Mega Energy and XP.

The tasks and rewards for the Charmander Limited Research event include:

– Power up Pokemon 5 times: Charizard Mega Energy x50

– Catch 5 Charmander: Charizard Mega Energy x50

– Make 5 Nice Throws: Charizard Mega Energy x50

Completing these tasks will earn trainers a total of Charizard Mega Energy x150 and 1000 XP. The Charmander Limited Research is a free, event-exclusive quest, available to all trainers at no additional cost.

It’s important to note that the tasks and rewards for this Timed Research will expire on the same day as the event, so trainers must complete them between 2 PM and 5 PM local time on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Now armed with the knowledge of the Charmander Timed Research Tasks and Rewards, trainers can prepare to make the most of the event and enjoy the bonuses and surprises that Pokemon Go has to offer.

